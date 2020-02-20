In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Ryo Ishikawa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Ishikawa finished his round in 72nd at 9 over; Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy, and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 1st at 4 under; Lee Westwood, Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 4th at 3 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Justin Harding, Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Thomas are tied for 9th at 2 under.

At the 387-yard par-4 second, Ishikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ishikawa to 1 over for the round.

Ishikawa got a bogey on the 506-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ishikawa to 2 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Ishikawa hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ishikawa at 4 over for the round.

At the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Ishikawa got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Ishikawa to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Ishikawa hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 382-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Ishikawa to 8 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 10th, Ishikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ishikawa to 9 over for the round.

After a 344 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Ishikawa chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ishikawa to 8 over for the round.

Ishikawa got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ishikawa to 9 over for the round.