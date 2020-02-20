In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Benjamin Hebert hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hebert finished his day tied for 41st at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the par-4 10th, Hebert's 142 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hebert to 1 over for the round.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Hebert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hebert to even-par for the round.

Hebert got a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hebert to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Hebert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hebert to even for the round.

On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Hebert's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Hebert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hebert to even-par for the round.

On the 506-yard par-4 fourth, Hebert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hebert to 1 over for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Hebert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hebert to 2 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hebert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hebert to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Hebert's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.