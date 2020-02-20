-
Branden Grace shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 20, 2020
Highlights
Branden Grace sinks long birdie putt at WGC-MexicoIn the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Branden Grace drains a 44-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.
Branden Grace hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 20th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger, Patrick Reed, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, Grace missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Grace to even for the round.
Grace hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 225-yard par-3 green 13th, Grace suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.
