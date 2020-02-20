In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Ryan Fox hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Fox finished his round tied for 33rd at 1 over; Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy, and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 1st at 4 under; Lee Westwood, Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 4th at 3 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Justin Harding, Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Thomas are tied for 9th at 2 under.

Fox hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Fox to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Fox chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fox to even-par for the round.

At the 575-yard par-5 15th, Fox got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Fox to even for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Fox got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Fox to 2 over for the round.

At the 172-yard par-3 17th, Fox hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fox to 1 over for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Fox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fox to even-par for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Fox hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fox to 1 under for the round.

Fox got a bogey on the 506-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fox to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Fox's 112 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fox to 1 over for the round.