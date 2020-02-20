Michael Lorenzo-Vera hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lorenzo-Vera finished his day tied for 62nd at 5 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 10th, Lorenzo-Vera had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lorenzo-Vera to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Lorenzo-Vera chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lorenzo-Vera to 1 over for the round.

Lorenzo-Vera got a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lorenzo-Vera to 2 over for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 18th, Lorenzo-Vera's tee shot went 259 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 152 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Lorenzo-Vera to 3 over for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Lorenzo-Vera reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lorenzo-Vera to 2 over for the round.

After a 344 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Lorenzo-Vera chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lorenzo-Vera to 3 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Lorenzo-Vera's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Lorenzo-Vera got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lorenzo-Vera to 5 over for the round.