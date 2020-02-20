-
Pablo Larrazabal shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Pablo Larrazabal hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Larrazabal finished his round tied for 22nd at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger, Patrick Reed, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.
On the 506-yard par-4 fourth, Larrazabal had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Larrazabal to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, Larrazabal had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Larrazabal to even for the round.
At the 575-yard par-5 15th, Larrazabal got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Larrazabal to even-par for the round.
