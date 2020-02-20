-
-
Kevin Kisner shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 20, 2020
Kevin Kisner hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
On the 632-yard par-5 11th, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to even for the round.
Kisner his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kisner to 1 over for the round.
Kisner got a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 2 over for the round.
At the 387-yard par-4 second, Kisner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kisner to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kisner had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.