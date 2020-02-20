  • Bernd Wiesberger shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Bernd Wiesberger hits his 78-yard approach 11 feet from the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Bernd Wiesberger birdies No. 12 at WGC-Mexico

