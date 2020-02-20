In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Bernd Wiesberger hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wiesberger finished his day tied for 14th at 1 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Wiesberger's 80 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Wiesberger hit his 113 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wiesberger to even-par for the round.

Wiesberger hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 46-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wiesberger to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Wiesberger chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 2 under for the round.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Wiesberger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Wiesberger had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wiesberger to 4 under for the round.

Wiesberger got a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wiesberger to 3 under for the round.

On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Wiesberger's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 18th, Wiesberger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wiesberger to 1 under for the round.