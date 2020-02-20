In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Billy Horschel hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 4th at 3 under with Lee Westwood, Patrick Reed, Corey Conners, and Louis Oosthuizen; Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy, and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 1st at 4 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Justin Harding, Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Thomas are tied for 9th at 2 under.

After a 360 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

Horschel hit his tee at the green on the 225-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 497-yard par-4 14th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Horschel's 200 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 316-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 sixth, Horschel hit his 108 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Horschel's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 108 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 525-yard par-4 eighth hole, Horschel had a 228 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.