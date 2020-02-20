-
-
Webb Simpson shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 20, 2020
-
Highlights
Webb Simpson sinks 26-footer for birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Webb Simpson drains a 26-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 1st hole.
Webb Simpson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 29th at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.
On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the 387-yard par-4 second, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to even for the round.
At the 625-yard par-5 sixth, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Simpson to even-par for the round.
Simpson his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Simpson to 1 over for the round.
Simpson had a 356-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th. This moved Simpson to 2 over for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Simpson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.