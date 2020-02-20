Justin Harding hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Harding finished his day tied for 19th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Harding had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harding to 1 under for the round.

On the 497-yard par-4 14th, Harding had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harding to even for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Harding chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harding to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 172-yard par-3 17th, Harding missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Harding to 1 under for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Harding reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harding to 2 under for the round.

Harding got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harding to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Harding's his second shot went 28 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.