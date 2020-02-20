  • Rory McIlroy shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Rory McIlroy lands his 182-yard approach 14 feet from the cup at the par-4 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Rory McIlroy birdies No. 8 at WGC-Mexico

