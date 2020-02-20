-
Rory McIlroy shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 20, 2020
Rory McIlroy birdies No. 8 at WGC-MexicoIn the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Rory McIlroy lands his 182-yard approach 14 feet from the cup at the par-4 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Rory McIlroy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round in 1st at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger, Patrick Reed, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.
McIlroy hit his drive 378 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 575-yard par-5 15th. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 387-yard par-4 second hole, McIlroy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-4 fourth, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 525-yard par-4 eighth hole, McIlroy had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, McIlroy's 127 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 6 under for the round.
