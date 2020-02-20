Sung Kang hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 62nd at 5 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 387-yard par-4 second, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 3 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Kang's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kang had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 3 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 seventh green, Kang suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kang at 3 over for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 4 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Kang hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kang at 5 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 4 over for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 172-yard par-3 17th, Kang missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Kang to 5 over for the round.