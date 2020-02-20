In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Brandt Snedeker hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 62nd at 5 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 450-yard par-4 10th, Snedeker got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

Snedeker missed the green on his first shot on the 225-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 20 yards for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 497-yard par-4 14th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 3 over for the round.

Snedeker tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Snedeker to 4 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Snedeker hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Snedeker at 5 over for the round.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Snedeker's 123 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 5 over for the round.