Marc Leishman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Leishman's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-4 fourth, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 2 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Leishman at 1 over for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.

After a 352 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Leishman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to even for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 3 over for the round.

Leishman missed the green on his first shot on the 172-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 18th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 3 over for the round.