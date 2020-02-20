  • Marc Leishman shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Marc Leishman sinks a 16-foot putt from off the green to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Marc Leishman makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 1 at WGC-Mexico

