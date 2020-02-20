  • Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Rafa Cabrera Bello hits the flagstick with his 57-yard approach and stops his ball 2 feet from the cup at the par-4 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Rafa Cabrera Bello hits flagstick to set up birdie at WGC-Mexico

