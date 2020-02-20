Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 21st at even par; Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy, and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 1st at 4 under; Lee Westwood, Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 4th at 3 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Justin Harding, Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Thomas are tied for 9th at 2 under.

At the 450-yard par-4 10th, Cabrera Bello got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to even for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 209 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Cabrera Bello at even-par for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 18th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Cabrera Bello chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Cabrera Bello missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to even for the round.