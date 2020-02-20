-
Strong putting brings Chez Reavie an even-par round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Chez Reavie hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his round tied for 20th at even par Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under, Bubba Watson is in 2nd at 4 under, and Bryson DeChambeau, Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas, Lee Westwood, and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Chez Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Reavie had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 sixth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 10th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to even for the round.
Reavie got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.
