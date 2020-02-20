In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Louis Oosthuizen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 4th at 3 under with Lee Westwood, Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel, and Corey Conners; Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy, and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 1st at 4 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Justin Harding, Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Thomas are tied for 9th at 2 under.

Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 316-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Oosthuizen hit his 124 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Oosthuizen's 124 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 18th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.