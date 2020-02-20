In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Shaun Norris hit 9 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norris finished his round tied for 62nd at 4 over; Bernd Wiesberger is in 1st at 4 under; Lee Westwood, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners, and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Harding, Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Thomas are tied for 8th at 2 under.

At the par-5 11th, Shaun Norris chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Shaun Norris to 1 under for the round.

Norris got a double bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Norris to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Norris got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Norris to 2 over for the round.

On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Norris's his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 18th, Norris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norris to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Norris chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Norris to 3 over for the round.

Norris got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norris to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, Norris chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Norris to 4 over for the round.