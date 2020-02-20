In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Lucas Glover hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 21st at even par; Bernd Wiesberger is in 1st at 4 under; Lee Westwood, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners, and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Harding, Justin Thomas, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 9th at 2 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Glover hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Glover hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Glover at 2 over for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Glover's 130 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, Glover had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to even for the round.