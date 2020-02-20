  • Bubba Watson shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

    Bubba Watson sinks 14-footer for birdie at WGC-Mexico

    In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Bubba Watson drains a 14-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 13th hole.