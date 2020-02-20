-
-
Bubba Watson shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 20, 2020
-
Highlights
Bubba Watson sinks 14-footer for birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Bubba Watson drains a 14-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 13th hole.
Bubba Watson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 1st at 4 under with Rory McIlroy and Bernd Wiesberger; Lee Westwood, Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 4th at 3 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Justin Harding, Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Thomas are tied for 9th at 2 under.
On the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
At the 225-yard par-3 13th, Watson hit a tee shot 230 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.
After a 345 yard drive on the 388-yard par-4 18th, Watson chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.