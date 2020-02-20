Graeme McDowell hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. McDowell finished his round tied for 66th at 5 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger, Patrick Reed, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 387-yard par-4 second, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, McDowell's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

McDowell got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving McDowell to 3 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, McDowell his second shot was a drop and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 10th, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 7 over for the round.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 6 over for the round.

McDowell got a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 7 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 6 over for the round.

At the 172-yard par-3 17th, McDowell hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 5 over for the round.