  • Kevin Na putts himself to an even-par first round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Kevin Na sinks a 49-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Na rolls in lengthy birdie putt at WGC-Mexico

    In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Kevin Na sinks a 49-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.