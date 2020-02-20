-
-
Kevin Na putts himself to an even-par first round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 20, 2020
-
Highlights
Kevin Na rolls in lengthy birdie putt at WGC-MexicoIn the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Kevin Na sinks a 49-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Kevin Na hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Na finished his day tied for 19th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.
Kevin Na hit his tee at the green on the 172-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 49-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kevin Na to 1 under for the round.
Na got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 second, Na's 130 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
Na tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Na to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.