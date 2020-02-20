  • Paul Casey rebounds from poor front in first round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Paul Casey drives the green with his 308-yard tee shot, stopping his ball 18 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for eagle.
    Highlights

    Paul Casey drives green to set up eagle at WGC-Mexico

