Paul Casey rebounds from poor front in first round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Paul Casey drives green to set up eagle at WGC-MexicoIn the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Paul Casey drives the green with his 308-yard tee shot, stopping his ball 18 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for eagle.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Paul Casey hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.
On the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Paul Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Paul Casey to 1 under for the round.
Casey got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Casey to even-par for the round.
On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Casey hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Casey at 1 over for the round.
At the 316-yard par-4 first, Casey had a 308-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 19-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
After a 338 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Casey chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 sixth, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 2 under for the round.
