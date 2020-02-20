-
-
Francesco Molinari shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 20, 2020
-
Highlights
Francesco Molinari's approach to 10 feet leads to birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Francesco Molinari lands his 105-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-5 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Francesco Molinari hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Molinari finished his round tied for 30th at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger, Patrick Reed, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Molinari had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 13th green, Molinari suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Molinari at even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Molinari hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Molinari's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Molinari to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.