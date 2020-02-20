-
Adam Scott shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Scott on how much winning does for your confidence before WGC-MexicoPrior to the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Adam Scott reflects back on his victory at the Genesis Open the week prior and how one cannot fake the confidence that winning ultimately gives a player.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Adam Scott hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.
On the 316-yard par-4 first Scott hit his tee shot 313 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Scott's 110 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
Scott got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scott to even-par for the round.
Scott had a 357-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.
At the 497-yard par-4 14th hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.
At the 575-yard par-5 15th, Scott got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Scott to 3 over for the round.
