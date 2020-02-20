-
-
Matt Kuchar shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 20, 2020
-
Highlights
Matt Kuchar chips in for birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Matt Kuchar chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Matt Kuchar hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.
Kuchar got a double bogey on the 387-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Kuchar's 173 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
Kuchar missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 over for the round.
On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 3 over for the round.
On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Kuchar's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.