Scott Hend hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hend finished his round tied for 35th at 1 over; Bernd Wiesberger is in 1st at 4 under; Lee Westwood, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners, and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Harding, Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Thomas are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first, Hend had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hend to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 186-yard par-3 green third, Hend suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hend chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hend to 2 over for the round.

Hend got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hend to 3 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth, Hend reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Hend at 2 over for the round.

Hend hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 52-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hend to 1 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Hend had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hend to 2 over for the round.

Hend got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hend to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Hend had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hend to 2 over for the round.

At the 497-yard par-4 14th, Hend got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hend to 3 over for the round.

Hend hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 575-yard par-5 15th. This moved Hend to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hend's 85 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hend to 1 over for the round.