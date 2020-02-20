Charles Howell III hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 55th at 4 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Howell III to even for the round.

After a 242 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 16th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Howell III's tee shot went 244 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 525-yard par-4 eighth hole, Howell III had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Howell III to 3 over for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 4 over for the round.