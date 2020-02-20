In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Sergio Garcia hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Garcia his second shot was a drop and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Garcia's 187 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Garcia chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.

Garcia had a 355-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th. This moved Garcia to 2 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.

On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Garcia his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.