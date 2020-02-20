  • Lee Westwood shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Lee Westwood sinks a 38-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Lee Westwood rolls in long birdie putt at WGC-Mexico

