Lee Westwood shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lee Westwood rolls in long birdie putt at WGC-MexicoIn the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Lee Westwood sinks a 38-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 2nd hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Lee Westwood hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Westwood finished his day tied for 8th at 2 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.
At the 387-yard par-4 second, Westwood reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Westwood at 1 under for the round.
Westwood got a bogey on the 506-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to even-par for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Westwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Westwood's 122 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 2 under for the round.
After a 334 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Westwood chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 3 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Westwood to 2 under for the round.
