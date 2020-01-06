-
Matthew Wolff shoots Even-par 73 in round four of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Wolff sinks 20-footer for birdie at SentryIn the third round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Matthew Wolff drains a 20-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 17th hole.
Matthew Wolff hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 11th at 7 under; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to even for the round.
On the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.
After a 387 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 12th, Wolff chipped his second shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.
Wolff got a bogey on the 383-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to even for the round.
