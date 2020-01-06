  • Matthew Wolff shoots Even-par 73 in round four of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the third round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Matthew Wolff drains a 20-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthew Wolff sinks 20-footer for birdie at Sentry

