-
-
Cameron Champ shoots 1-under 72 in round four of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
-
January 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 05, 2020
-
Highlights
Cameron Champ sinks a 35-foot birdie on No. 11 at SentryIn the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2020, Cameron Champ makes a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
Cameron Champ hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a 280 yard drive on the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Champ chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
Champ his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Champ to even for the round.
After a 250 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Champ chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Champ had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
At the 541-yard par-5 15th, Champ got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Champ to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.