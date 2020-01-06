Collin Morikawa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

Morikawa had a 368-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

After a 246 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 384-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 12th hole, Morikawa had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-4 17th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Morikawa hit his 73 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.