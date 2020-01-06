-
Collin Morikawa shoots 2-under 71 in round four of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Collin Morikawa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.
Morikawa had a 368-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
After a 246 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.
Morikawa got a bogey on the 384-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 12th hole, Morikawa had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.
On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-4 17th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Morikawa hit his 73 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
