J.T. Poston finishes with Even-par 73 in final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.T. Poston rolls in from 21 feet for birdie at SentryIn the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, J.T. Poston jars a 21-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, J.T. Poston hit 13 of 15 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 11th at 7 under; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.
Poston had a fantastic chip-in on the 199-yard par-3 eighth. His tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 8 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.
After hitting his second shot into fairway bunker, Poston hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 ninth. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
Poston got a bogey on the 384-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Poston's 81 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the 383-yard par-4 13th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even-par for the round.
