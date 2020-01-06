Sebastián Muñoz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.

At the 219-yard par-3 second, Muñoz hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Muñoz had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Muñoz's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 10th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 161-yard par-3 green 11th, Muñoz suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 383-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to even for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Muñoz chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.