Xander Schauffele shoots 3-under 70 in round four of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xander Schauffele drains 21-footer for birdie at SentryIn the final round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Xander Schauffele jars a 21-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 13th hole.
Xander Schauffele hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 1st at 14 under with Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a 259 yard drive on the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 eighth green, Schauffele suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schauffele at even for the round.
On the 383-yard par-4 13th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Schauffele chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
At the 677-yard par-5 18th, Schauffele got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
