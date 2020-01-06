  • Xander Schauffele shoots 3-under 70 in round four of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the final round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Xander Schauffele jars a 21-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Xander Schauffele drains 21-footer for birdie at Sentry

    In the final round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Xander Schauffele jars a 21-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 13th hole.