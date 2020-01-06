-
Jon Rahm posts bogey-free 1-under 72 l in the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm gets up-and-down for birdie at SentryIn the final round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Jon Rahm gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 5th hole.
Jon Rahm hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and finished the round bogey free. Rahm finished his day in 10th at 8 under; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a 272 yard drive on the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Jon Rahm chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.
At the 677-yard par-5 18th, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Rahm to 1 under for the round.
