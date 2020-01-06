  • Tyler Duncan shoots 2-over 75 in round four of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the final round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Tyler Duncan sinks a 44-foot putt from off the green to close with a birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Tyler Duncan closes with birdie putt from off the green at Sentry

