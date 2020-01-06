-
Tyler Duncan shoots 2-over 75 in round four of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyler Duncan closes with birdie putt from off the green at SentryIn the final round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Tyler Duncan sinks a 44-foot putt from off the green to close with a birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Tyler Duncan hit 12 of 15 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 19th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a 217 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Duncan chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.
On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Duncan's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Duncan hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 369-yard par-4 16th. This moved Duncan to 3 over for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Duncan chipped in his fourth shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.
