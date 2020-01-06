-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 3-under 70 in round four of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann chips it tight to set up birdie at SentryIn the final round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Joaquin Niemann chips his 54-yard approach within 2 feet of the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Joaquin Niemann hit 10 of 15 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 5th at 10 under with Rickie Fowler; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under.
Niemann had a 360-yard drive to the right intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 first. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Niemann's 189 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
Niemann his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After a 367 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 12th, Niemann chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
