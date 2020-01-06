Corey Conners hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 19th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.

At the 520-yard par-4 first, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Conners's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 364 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 12th, Conners chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.

On the 383-yard par-4 13th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Conners chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Conners had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 550-yard par-4 17th, Conners chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.