Max Homa shoots 1-over 74 in round four of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Max Homa hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at even for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 25th at even par; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.
At the 424-yard par-4 third, Homa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Homa chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to even for the round.
On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.
