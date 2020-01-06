Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 32nd at 10 over; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Mitchell's tee shot went 245 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 354 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 seventh, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 over for the round.

After a 230 yard drive on the 384-yard par-4 10th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 4 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Mitchell's tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 15 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Mitchell had a 383-yard drive to the right intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 12th. This moved Mitchell to 6 over for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 7 over for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 8 over for the round.