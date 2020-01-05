Martin Trainer hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 18 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day in 34th at 18 over; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Trainer's tee shot went 233 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Trainer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to even for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 sixth hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

Trainer had a 351-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Trainer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 384-yard par-4 10th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 over for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 9 over for the round.