In his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Patrick Cantlay hit 12 of 15 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cantlay finished his day in 4th at 11 under; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the par-4 seventh, Patrick Cantlay's 152 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Cantlay chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Cantlay's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Cantlay had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Cantlay's 231 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Cantlay's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.