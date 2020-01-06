-
Adam Long shoots 2-under 71 in round four of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Adam Long hit 12 of 15 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Long hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
After a 257 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Long chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
