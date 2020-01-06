In his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Lanto Griffin hit 14 of 15 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day in 13th at 6 under; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a tee shot onto the 219-yard par-3 green second, Griffin suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Griffin's 178 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

At the 384-yard par-4 10th, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 11th, Griffin hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Griffin got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Griffin to 1 under for the round.