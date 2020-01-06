Patrick Reed hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and finished the round bogey free. Reed finished his day tied for 1st at 14 under with Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Patrick Reed chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 under for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Reed chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reed had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Reed's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Reed chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 5 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reed to 6 under for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 7 under for the round.