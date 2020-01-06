  • Justin Thomas shoots 4-under 69 in round four of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the final round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas lands his 88-yard approach within 7 feet of the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas cards clutch birdie at No. 14 at Sentry

