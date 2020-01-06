In his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas hit 13 of 15 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 1st at 14 under with Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a 356 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 seventh, Thomas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Thomas hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 11th, Thomas hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Thomas's 80 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 6 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Thomas hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 369-yard par-4 16th. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.