Rickie Fowler putts well in round four of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 05, 2020
Highlights
Rickie Fowler's impressive approach leads to birdie at SentryIn the final round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Rickie Fowler hits his 224-yard approach within 8 feet of the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Rickie Fowler hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his day tied for 5th at 10 under with Joaquin Niemann; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under.
At the 219-yard par-3 second, Rickie Fowler hit a tee shot 230 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rickie Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Fowler had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Fowler's 222 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.
